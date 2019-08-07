SCSU Gets Set for New School Year [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State is getting set for the new school year. SCSU President Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. Students are expected to move in starting August 22 and will be treated to events called "the Husky first four days" and "the husky first four weeks". The Husky first four days and Husky first four weeks are events to welcome students and to make them comfortable on campus. Listen to my conversation with President Wacker.

St. Cloud State has reinstated Insurance as major this year. See the complete story on the Insurance Major here. President Wacker and I talked about the cost of a college education and what they are doing to make sure students aren't saddled with too much debt.