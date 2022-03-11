SCSU Diver Wins National Title at NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A St. Cloud State University Diver has won a national championship.

Madison Brinkman of Grey Eagle became an NCAA National Champion by winning the three-meter dive Thursday at the Divison II Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

She had a score of 480.55 points, more than 20 points ahead of the runner-up.

Brinkman has won SCSU's first national title in swimming and diving since 1999.

Through 20 events, the Husky men are in 21st place with 22 points, and the Husky women are in 20th place with 22 points.

Day three of the NCAA Championships continues Friday.