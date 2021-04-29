SCSU Dance Team Wins 2 National Championships in Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA -- The St. Cloud State University dance team is bringing home some hardware from Florida. Wednesday night the team won two national championships at the UDA College National Cheer and Dance Championship in Orlando. They took first place in their division in both the Open Pom and Open Game Day categories.

They were the defending champions in Open Game Day making this their first-ever back-to-back title. It's also their first-ever double National Championship.

Team Captains Michala Keller, Angelina Borgen, and Maxie Collen say the event was different this year with limited crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was definitely different because usually the arena is filled with a ton of people from other schools watching the whole competition, but this was special because we just had our families there.

The SCSU team also took third place in the Open Jazz competition. Back in 2016, they won the national championship in Pom. They give credit to their coaches for developing such a strong team year in and year out.

What makes us really strong and capable of winning is our coaches, they are amazing, they push us to our full potential, they believe in us so much, which makes us believe in ourselves.

There were about 35 teams from around the country in St. Cloud State's division.

The SCSU Dance Team is made up of 15 women.

The St. Cloud State University Athletics program is having a strong spring with a National Championship for the wrestling team in Division II wrestling, and a national runner-up for the Men's Hockey team in Division I.

