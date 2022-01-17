SCSU, CSB Dance Teams Place at Nationals

ORLANDO, FLORIDA -- Two area college dance teams competed in UDA College National Cheer and Dance Championships in Orlando this weekend.

St. Cloud State University were crowned Gameday National Champions for the third consecutive year. SCSU also took second in the Open Jazz and Open Pom competitions.

The College of Saint Benedict dance team recorded two top-seven performances at Nationals after not competing last year. CSB finished fifth in the Open Jazz competition and seventh in Open Pom.

Two other Minnesota schools competed in Nationals this weekend including MSU-Mankato who took home the national title in Open Jazz and Open Pom and the University of Minnesota who finished second in both competitions.