SCSU Baseball Splits With Upper Iowa

The Huskies found green grass in Fayette, Iowa, where they took on their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rivals the Upper Iowa Peacocks in a big two games.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 2 UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS 0

(Tuesday March 28th)

The Huskies put up two runs in the fourth inning and they played solid defense along with seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Righty Drew Beier a junior from Foley High School started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by junior center fielder John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Senior first baseman Mason Primus from Rocori High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Senior Catcher Drew Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School was credited for a RBI. Senior second baseman Sam Riola went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Junior DH Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sophomore first baseman Ethan Navratil from Albany High School earned a walk.

The Peacocks starting pitcher was lefty Colin Lacey, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Paxton Gravlin, Isaiah Maes and Brennan Sefrit all threw 1/3 of an inning in relief. The Peacocks offense was led by Alex Green, he went 1-for-3 with a double. Sam Grushkin and Brock Zimmer both went 1-for-3 and Cael Lunzum earned two walks. Ethan Sawyer earned a walk and and he had a stolen base and Justin Baehler earned a walk.

UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS 6 ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 3

(Tuesday March 28th)

The Peacocks did come back in game two with a pair of runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings. They collected eight timely hits, including three doubles and a home run and solid defense. Righty Kyle Hrncier a freshman from Farmington High School threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Austen Shingledecker a sophomore from Rogers High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief and Sam Marhefke threw two innings in in relief.

The Peacocks offense was led by Alex Greene, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cael Luzum went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Brock Zimmer a freshman form Hopkins High School went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Caden White was credited for a RBI. Bryce Hall went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Huskies offense was led by Ben Clapp, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tate Wallat went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Tyler Schiller was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Sawyer Smith earned a pair of walks. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a walk Sam Riola had a stolen base and he scored a run and Garrett Bevacqua earned a walk and he scored run.

UPCOMING GAMES:

SATURDAY APRIL 1ST

WINONA WARRIORS

(12:00/3:00)

SUNDAY APRIL 2ND

WINONA WARRIORS

12:00