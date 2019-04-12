SCSU and Coldspring Team Up for Second Huskies Invent Event

ST. CLOUD -- The next generation of problem solvers will be putting their skills to the test this weekend. St. Cloud State University kicked off their second Huskies Invent event on Friday night.

The 48-hour “make-a-thon” was started at St. Cloud State last semester and modeled after a similar program at Texas A&M.

Just over thirty students in a variety of engineering disciplines and a few in other fields of study are breaking into six groups to tackle four problems presented to them by employees at Coldspring.

The four problems were: creating an efficient way to hold stones in a variety of sizes and shapes to be hand polished, designing an efficient way to measure granite slab thicknesses, redesigning the foundry letter setting work station, and building a holder to make disc sanding small bronze pieces safer.

Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Mark Petzold says they will then have the remainder of the weekend to brainstorm and build a prototype which will be presented Sunday evening.

The students volunteer to participate in the program and do not receive any additional credit.