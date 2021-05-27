Scrubs Camp Coming To St. Cloud State University

Students entering grades 7-12 who are interesting in exploring health science professions are invited to register for the St. Cloud Scrubs Camp. The camp is slated to be held on July 14th and 15th at St. Cloud State University.

The day camp is led by SCSU and St. Cloud Technical and Community College and will focus on an emergency case scenario in which a student-athlete sustains a head injury on the field of play.

Campers will be able to see the role of doctors, nurses, social workers, counselors, EMTs and more during the two-day camp. In addition, the campers will have the opportunity to interact with healthcare professionals and equipment throughout the camp and will participate in a discussion relating to the case scenario.

The camp begins at 8 a.m. on both Wednesday, July 14th and Thursday, July 15th and costs $75 per camper.

A scholarship is available for campers in need of financial assistance to attend the event. To qualify, campers must be eligible for free/reduced lunch status, be a Minnesota resident and have a current GPA of 2.0 or higher.

The camp will include field trips to healthcare related agencies, a light breakfast and lunch and team building activities.

HealthForce Minnesota is behind the event. They describe themselves as "a collaborative partnership of education, industry and community that was created to increase the number and expand the diversity of healthcare workers; to integrate health science education practice and research; and to build capacity for education and industry to collaborate to enhance patient care."

Those wishing to register for the St. Cloud Scrubs camp can find the form HERE.