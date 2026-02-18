SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids-Rice middle school student has punched his ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Earlier this month, 40 students from across central Minnesota gathered at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University for the 2026 Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee.

After nine rounds, Harrison Nguyen, an eighth grader from Sauk Rapids-Rice, won the title. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the whole district is proud of his effort.

Congratulations to Harrison for qualifying for the National Spelling Bee. That's absolutely fantastic. We're going to look to probably recognize him at a board meeting in the future. That's a pretty big deal. Not only did he win the region, but he also qualified at the state level to go out there as well. We're really happy for him.

Nguyen will represent central Minnesota at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.

Marien Asia, an eighth grader from Sartell-St. Stephen earned second place at the Central Minnesota Spelling Bee.