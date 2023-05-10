Another Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was another big winner in central Minnesota playing a Minnesota Lottery scratch-off game.

On Monday there was a $100,000 winner in the game Coffee House Crossword.

The ticket was sold on Monday at Casey's General Store in Annandale.

The tickets cost $5 each to play.

It was just this past Friday that there was a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold in Becker.

