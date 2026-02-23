September 14, 1959 - February 20, 2026

Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Scott A. Roberts, age 66, who passed away Friday, February 20, 2026 at the VA Medical Center, Minneapolis. Military honors will be at 5:00 p.m.

Scott was born September 14, 1959 in Detroit, MI to Ralph and Patricia (Brown) Roberts. He joined the Navy and proudly served his country. Scott worked in transportation as a delivery driver for PAN-O-GOLD Baking. He liked to go fishing, especially at Mille Lacs Lake and spending time at the casino afterwards, was a Vikings fan. Scott was a really good dad and loved spending time with his family.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Brandi (Jonathan) Alberg; sons, Cole and Collin Roberts; 10 beloved grandchildren; brothers, Mark, Craig, Robert and Randy Roberts; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.