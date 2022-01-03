Scott J. McGowan, 59, St. Cloud

September 8, 1962 – December 29, 2021

Scott James McGowan, age 59, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial gathering celebrating Scott’s life will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN.

Scott was born September 8, 1962 in St. Cloud, MN to James and Eleanor J. (Panno) McGowan. He married Mary Thell on August 3, 1984 in St. Cloud, MN. Scott started working for his father at Jim’s Auto Service in 1981 and bought it from him in 2000. He served on the Acacia Cemetery Board. Scott enjoyed racing, building rat rods, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Mary McGowan of St. Cloud, MN; children, Bryce (Stevie) McGowan of Annandale, MN; Kenneth McGowan of St. Cloud, MN; and Amanda McGowan of St. Cloud, MN; father, James McGowan of South Haven, MN; brother, Thomas (Linda) McGowan of Clearwater, MN; and five grandchildren, Melady, Maddix, Milo, Vivian and Scarlett, and mother-in-law, Doreen The of St. Cloud, MN.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor McGowan and father-in-law, Allen Thell.