Scoreboard, Sound System Upgrades Planned for Hockey Center

ST. CLOUD -- Plans are underway to upgrade the scoreboards and sound system at St. Cloud State University's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

SCSU says phase one improvements are moving forward following the recent fundraising success of the Unleash the Future campaign, which has raised $34.9 million so far.

The SCSU Foundation has issued a Request for Proposals for new video displays, scoreboard system, and controls.

Get our free mobile app

The facility opened in December of 1989. A major renovation was completed in 2013 including a new atrium, private suites, and locker rooms.