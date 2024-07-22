18th Annual School Of Rock Taking Place in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kids who love to play music will be rocking out for the next few weeks.

The 18th annual School Of Rock starts Tuesday and runs through August 1st. Sixty students who have just completed 6th through 12th grade will be forming 10 bands with each band learning two songs. They'll perform their songs on August 1st on stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Executive Director James Newman says the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts has been around for about 40 years. It's a nonprofit started by Paul Wirth.

Originally as a classical piano studio. We've since added a number of other instruments as well as a classical ballet program, we have early childhood programming, marimbas, drums, guitar, bass, ukulele, and vocals. We now have been offering a rock band class which is kind of a spin-off of the School Or Rock.

Newman says they offer lessons for people of all ages.

They lease space inside the former St. Mary's school building in downtown St. Cloud.

The School Of Rock Show is at 7:00 p.m. on August 1st at The Paramount Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Cloud. Tickets are $15 each.

