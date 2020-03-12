School Districts Limiting Visitors and Activities

UNDATED -- The St. Cloud Area School District, Sartell-St. Stephen School District, and Sauk Rapids-Rice School District are making some changes to school operations in response to COVID-19.

The districts announced Thursday that schools will only be allowing students, staff, and district employees inside school buildings. No visitors or volunteers will not be permitted, but parents and families will still be able to pick-up and drop-off students at the start and end of the school day as usual.

All school-sponsored public and family activities and events, field trips, and community education classes are being canceled until further notice. Middle school and high school sports practices will be held as normal.

The districts also are asking that students and staff notify the school office if they are exposed to, have symptoms of, are diagnosed with, or live in a household where someone has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

