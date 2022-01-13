Schmitt: Many Northern MN Lakes Dealing With Slush

ST. CLOUD -- Ice conditions in central Minnesota are looking pretty good. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says ice depths are in that 12-16 inch range locally. He joined me on WJON today and said always make sure you're checking the ice conditions before driving on the lakes. Having said that, Schmitt says ATVs are good to go and he's starting to say more trucks driving onto the ice.

It's a different story when you get north of Brainerd as many lakes have slush on them due to deeper snow. Schmitt says if you go onto a larger lake and stick to plowed roads, you should be okay. But, if you try to go off-road, you'll likely encounter problems with slush.

Schmitt says vehicles like ATVs or side-by-side ATVs that have tracks on them would be much better for navigating the slushy ice. He advises going to a resort and paying the access fee to use the plowed roads. Schmitt says some resorts will even plow out a space for you to drop your fish house.

If you'd like to hear my conversation with Glen this week, you can hear it below.

