SARTELL -- Things are starting to take shape on the new hockey arena in Sartell.

Construction crews remain on schedule to complete Regional Diagnostic Radiology (RDR) Arena in April.

Sartell Youth Rec Center President Brian Zimny says the demand for the additional recreational space has been growing for years. He says the space isn't even completed and they are already drawing interest from many sports organizations across the state.

There is definitely interest. We are getting calls and emails over the last year and it's great to see that.

He says once completed the arena will be available year-round with turf rental between April through October and ice rental available from November through March.

Zimny says a total of 17 organizations have contributed financially to the project. He says there are still opportunities for businesses and/or individuals to donate to the project through naming right opportunities or their community fundraising efforts.

We still have some locker rooms and other areas we are looking to find sponsorship for. With our community phase we are still looking to raise roughly $330,000 to the $170,000 we've currently raised.

The cost of the new arena is roughly $6-million and has been funded through facility naming rights, private donations and city funds through half-cent sales tax dollars and golf course lease funds.

Once RDR arena is completed the entire complex will be known as the SCHEELS Athletic Complex. The existing hockey arena will continue to be known as Bernick's Arena.

Since 2001, the Sartell Youth Rec Center has promoted and encouraged the participation of young persons in amateur ice related sports and other organized athletic and recreational programs.

