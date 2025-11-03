ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can learn more about your Scandinavian heritage during a musical event at the St. Cloud Public Library.

The husband and wife duo of Santiago and Christina Silva will bring "Project: Constellation" to the library on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Santiago grew up in Sweden. He says they pick up where most people's knowledge of the Swedish/Norwegian languages and culture seems to have left off.

Comparing things that were happening over the decades in the U.S. and then over there, what was happening at the same time.

He says you'll enjoy Swedish and Norwegian children's songs, Eurovision winners, 80s rock, and more. He says it's been a side project for the couple that's taken on a life of its own.

A lot of people are very curious because of the whole picking up where the ancestors sort of left off. It's been nothing but positive so far wherever we've played these events.

The couple lives in Grand Forks, and they've taken their Project: Constellation show to libraries and museums across the Upper Midwest.