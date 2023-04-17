The Sauk River Is Rudely Invading Anton’s In Waite Park [GALLERY]

It held off for a bit, but the Sauk River has once again begun intruding on Anton's according to a recent post from the restaurant on social media.

April 15, 2023. The Sauk River is at 7.91 feet. Thanks to all who’ve checked in and reached out. We appreciate you! #mightysaukriver #2023flood

While the flooding of Anton's seems to be a yearly tradition, the beloved restaurant's website says that isn't the case, calling it a 'misconception.'

The restaurant asks that any looky-loos please not drive through the water in the lot as it further pushes the water into the building.

Anton's has seemingly been around since the beginning of time and while they may not flood EVERY year, they have certainly flooded enough to know how to handle this situation properly (and with good humor).

Anton's, then called 'Bricky's,' was built in the 1920's as a speakeasy during prohibition. It was renamed Anton's in 1973, hosting live music and a small food menu. A full menu was developed in the early 1980's.

Anton's, known for their wonderful popovers, is a hotspot for couples celebrating milestones. They even have a covered booth where they ENCOURAGE those couples to 'make their mark' to commemorate the occasion.

Anton's is closed until further notice.