Sauk Rapids Sportsmen’s Club Nearing 100 Years

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Every year one of the more popular buildings at the Benton County Fair is the Sauk Rapids Sportmen's Club.

The group has been around for nearly 100 years, established in 1927.

Longtime member Tom Machula says their biggest priority is promoting outdoor sports for kids.

We support the trap teams for Foley and Sauk Rapids, we put a lot of money into that. As you know, trap shooting has become very popular in high schools. We also give out a couple of scholarships in Foley and Sauk Rapids for kids who graduate and are interested in the outdoors.

Machula says the Sauk Rapids Sportsmen's Club owns 155 acres near Rice that they groom for wildlife, they have an annual Bass Classic on the Mississippi River that is coming up on August 27th, and they host a fishing league every Wednesday night during the summer.

Machula says interest has picked up a bit since the days of the COVID pandemic.

If you are interested in joining the organization, they have monthly meetings on the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at the Del Tone Gun Range. Or, check out their building just inside the main gate at the Benton County Fair.

