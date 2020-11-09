Sauk Rapids-Rice to go to Distance Learning Through November

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is changing its learning models.

The school board has voted to extend the distance learning period for Rice Elementary, Rice Early Childhood and the Middle School until November 30th.

The high school will switch to distance learning this Thursday and will continue through November 30th.

Pleasantview Elementary will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, they will not have classes on Wednesday, and they'll switch to distance learning on Thursday. They will also continue with that model through November 30th.