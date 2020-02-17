Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools Exploring Careers [PODCAST]

Sauk Rapids-Rice schools are exploring careers Tuesday. Teachers and staff will be attending a business Summit Tuesday with area businesses. The plan is for businesses to help guide teachers as they assist students with careers and jobs available in this community. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Aaron Sinclair and Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director Gail Cruikshank joined me on WJON today to talk about it.

Sauk Rapids-Rice is hosting a teachers and staff only event Tuesday, February 18 during a teacher work shop day at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. All 10th grade students from Sauk Rapids-Rice will be attending the Industry Summit/EPIC event February 28 at St. Cloud Tech and Community College. Gail expects students from all over Central Minnesota to attend the event from many area schools. The event is for high school sophomores with the intention of giving them hands up experiences and exposure to many different careers.

Learn more here or find the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and EPIC facebook page.