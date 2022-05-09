Sauk Rapids-Rice Culinary Team Competes at Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice culinary team is one of the best in the nation this year.

The team took second place in the nation in the restaurant management competition over the weekend at the ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C.

The first-place team was from Texas.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice team has finished as high as second once before at the national level.

Back in March, the Sauk Rapids-Rice team won first place in Minnesota to advance to the national competition.