Sauk Rapids Names Its 2024 Citizen of the Year
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids has named its Citizen of the Year.
The committee has recognized David Rixe as this year's recipient.
He was nominated by Councilperson Jason Ellering.
The Citizen of the Year Committee members presented the title to Rixe at his home on Monday.
Mayor Kurt Hunstiger will recognize Rixe with a plaque at the May 13th council meeting.
