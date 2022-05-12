Sauk Rapids Middle School Releases Early Due To Power Outage

SAUK RAPIDS -- Students at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School will be sent home early Thursday.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the school lost power during the recent storm and there is not estimated time to restore it.

Buses will arrive at the middle school by 12:45 p.m. and students will be dropped off at their homes.

If parents/guardians want to pick up their students they can at the middle school main office.

Bergstrom says only the middle school building will be released early as no other school building lost power.