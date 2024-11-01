Sauk Rapids Man Hurt in Highway 10 Crash

HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man was hurt after crashing his pickup Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 10 just south of St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 68-year-old Steven Stasiewicz was eastbound on Highway 10 when he lost control and entered the ditch.

Stasiewicz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep