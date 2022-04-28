Sauk Rapids Man Accused of Being an Illegal Gun Dealer

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man already facing gun charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly fired shots in downtown St. Cloud, has a laundry list of new weapons charges against him.

Twenty-one-year-old Jay Olson is accused of assembling and selling what are known as ghost guns. They are guns put together with parts that don't have serial numbers making it impossible for law enforcement to track them.

Olson is charged with 16 felony counts of possessing or selling guns without serial numbers. He is also charged with possession and intent to sell drugs while having a gun.

According to the Stearns County criminal complaint, a task force of Minneapolis investigators knew Olson was selling ghost guns, silencers and devices used to convert semi-automatic guns into automatic ones. Court records show the investigation determined Olson had sold hundreds of guns to both buyers in the area and outside of Stearns County.

Get our free mobile app

Officers used a search warrant Tuesday at a Waite Park address associated with Olson and found numerous handguns, totes with parts for assault rifles and handguns, and other gun parts like silencers valued at more than $20,000.

Police say they also found various forms of marijuana, including marijuana wax, edibles, cartridges, and flower totaling more than 6.8 kilograms. Officers were also able to seize nearly $4,200 in cash inside the apartment.

Famous People Who Came to St. Cloud in the '70s

Crow Wing State Park's 1800s Ghost Town