Police: Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in DT St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun in downtown St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police say at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday officers were outside the front of the Pickled Loon Bar in the 700 Block of West St. Germain Street on proactive patrol. As customers were exiting they told the officers there was a man with a gun inside. The officers then heard about five gunshots that came from outside in the back alley.

The officers determined the man had exited the back entrance of the bar and fired his handgun into the air before leaving in a vehicle. Nobody was hurt.

There had apparently been a verbal argument between the suspect and another person in the bar during which the suspect pulled out the gun in a threatening manner.

Responding officers found the suspect's vehicle leaving the area and performed a maneuver to stop it at 10th Avenue and West St. Germain.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 20-year-old Jay Olson of Sauk Rapids. He has also been identified as the alleged shooter.

Get our free mobile app