Sauk Rapids Looking for ‘Outstanding Citizen’

SAUK RAPIDS -- Do you know a Sauk Rapids resident who should be honored for their dedication to the community? Sauk Rapids is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year.

Nominees can be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or businesses.

You can pick up an application at the Sauk Rapids Government Center, at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids, or on the city's website.

The deadline is April 4th.

The Citizen of the Year awards reception is Monday, April 22nd.