SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The holiday spirit will be on full display this Saturday in Sauk Rapids. The 5th annual Jingle & Mingle Winter Festival will be held at a number of locations through the day and into the evening.

Organizer Marla Elness says the mark the 5th anniversary, they are selling bells as a fundraiser for a special purchase.

We want to buy a 30-foot techno LED tree for the community of Sauk Rapids, and Jingle & Mingle, of course, to highlight a feature in our city as you drive over the Sauk Rapids bridge.

The bells will be for sale at the Sauk Rapids Government Center starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, until they are sold out. Elness says they are selling them for a minimum of $10 each, but you can give any amount above that.

A highlight of the event every year is the lighted parade starting at 5:00 p.m.

This year we have 27 units, just to get 20 each year is hard enough.

Other events include an Artisan Market and Business Market, Holiday Creations classes, a Living Nativity, two Meat Raffles, and a free Christmas Concert.