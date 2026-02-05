SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District wants your help to name its new Early Childhood Learning Center.

The new building is expected to open in August of 2027 next to the high school.

They are inviting students, staff, families, and community members to share suggestions. You're asked to think about what makes Sauk Rapids-Rice special. Consider our local history, our shared values, and your hopes for our youngest learners. Your idea for a name for the school could celebrate childhood, the district's mission of a "Path for Every Student", welcome new families, or inspire every student to find their own path to success.

Submit your suggestions here.