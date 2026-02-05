Help Name Sauk Rapids-Rice’s New Early Childhood Center
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District wants your help to name its new Early Childhood Learning Center.
The new building is expected to open in August of 2027 next to the high school.
They are inviting students, staff, families, and community members to share suggestions. You're asked to think about what makes Sauk Rapids-Rice special. Consider our local history, our shared values, and your hopes for our youngest learners. Your idea for a name for the school could celebrate childhood, the district's mission of a "Path for Every Student", welcome new families, or inspire every student to find their own path to success.
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt