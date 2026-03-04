UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some Minnesotans might hear their first rumbles of thunder of the season this week.

The National Weather Service says showers and storms will move through the area throughout the day on Friday, with the potential for some storms to become strong to severe.

Currently, confidence for storms during the evening is highest in portions of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds.

In Central Minnesota, rain will transition to snow on Saturday morning with generally light accumulations. The chance for precipitation in St. Cloud on Friday is 70 percent.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 30.7 inches of snow, which is 5.2 inches below normal. Last season at this time, St. Cloud only had 26.8 inches of snow.

Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast for updates, as details will likely become more refined in the coming days.