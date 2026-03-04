MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has released its flight schedule through the end of the year. The Minneapolis-based airline is extending its selling schedule through December 15th, giving travelers a chance to book post-Labor Day, MEA weekend, Thanksgiving, and fall color trips.

Sun Country's fall 2026 schedule extension focuses on increasing opportunities for travel to popular destinations, including Boston, Portland, Maine, Syracuse, Burlington, Vermont, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orlando, and Fort Myers. Sun Country is also relaunching Eau Claire to Las Vegas service, which was last served in the fall of 2024.

Sun Country Airlines operates over 115 routes serving nearly 100 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Earlier this year, Sun Country announced it is in the process of being bought out by Allegiant Airlines, which is expected to be finalized in late 2026.

