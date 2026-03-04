SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Basketball team came up short in the NSIC Tournaments Championship game.

The Huskies lost Tuesday night to the #6-seeded University of Minnesota-Duluth 76-65.

Luke Winkel led the Huskies with 20 points, Anish Ramlall had 14 points, and Wyatt Hawks finished with 12 points.

The loss snapped SCSU's 18-game win streak. St. Cloud is #19 in the nation in the latest Division II rankings. They are 25- 6 overall on the season.

They will now await their fate on Selection Sunday at 10:00 p.m. to determine if they will get an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The top eight teams in the Central Region will make the tournament. Duluth gets an automatic bid by winning the NSIC tournament title.