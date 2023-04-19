Sauk Centre Man Pleads Guilty For Role In ATV Fatal

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man has pleaded guilty for his role in an ATV crash that killed another man in August 2021.

Twenty-one-year-old Wilder Kuhlman pleaded guilty to Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operation of a Motor Vehicle in a Grossly Negligent Manner.

As part of the plea agreement several other charges will be dropped. He will be sentenced on June 22nd.

According to the criminal complaint, The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call regarding an accident on the Lake Wobegon Trail east of town. The caller said several people were hurt including one person who wasn't breathing.

Records show Wilder Kuhlman was driving a four-wheeler westbound on the trail with 23-year-old Kolten Kuhlman riding on the front rack. The ATV then struck 50-year-old Scott Nathe and 35-year-old Margaret Stepan who authorities say were walking down the trail in the same direction. The collision sent both parties down a steep embankment on each side of the trail.

All four people were taken to various hospitals, where Nathe later died.

Records show motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail in the summertime and authorities believe alcohol may be a contributing factor.

