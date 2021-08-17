Man Dies in Monday Morning ATV Crash Near Randall

CUSHING TOWNSHIP -- A Morrison County man is dead after crashing his ATV Monday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of the accident shortly after 6:15 a.m. The crash occurred on Emerald Road about three miles north of the town of Randall in Cushing Township.

The sheriff's office says 67-year-old Joseph Stein of Randall was heading north when he lost control of his machine and was ejected.

Stein was pronounced dead at the scene.

