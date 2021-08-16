One Dead, Three Hurt in Stearns County ATV Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- One person is dead and three others are hurt after an ATV crash involving pedestrians near Sauk Centre.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday regarding an accident on the Lake Wobegon Trail east of town. The caller said several people were hurt including one person who wasn't breathing.

Officers found the wreck near 415th Street.

Three people at the scene were severely injured. Fifty-year-old Scott Nathe, 35-year-old Margaret Stepan and 23-year-old Kolten Kuhlman, all of Sauk Centre were treated at the scene and then taken to area hospitals.

Nathe was later pronounced dead at Sauk Centre Hospital. A fourth person, 20-year-old Wilder Kuhlman of Sauk Centre was previously taken to the hospital by a private party and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The sheriff's office says Wilder Kuhlman was driving the four-wheeler westbound on the trail with Kolten Kuhlman riding on the front rack. The ATV then struck Nathe and Stepan who authorities say were walking down the trail in the same direction. The collision sent both parties down a steep embankment on each side of the trail.

Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trail in the summertime and authorities believe alcohol may be a contributing factor.

