Richmond Man Killed in ATV Accident

AVON -- A Richmond man is dead after crashing his ATV.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 42 and Clear Lake Road in Farming Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Robert Dingmann was driving a side-by-side ATV when he went off the side of the road, struck a culvert, went airborne, and was partially throw from the machine.

Dingmann was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities says Dingmann was not wearing his seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.