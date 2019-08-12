Sauk Centre Man Dies in Stearns County Crash

ELROSA -- A Sauk Centre man is dead after crashing his car Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 25-year-old Tranquilino Arache was southbound on Highway 71 when the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m.

Troopers say Tranquilino lost control on a curve north of Elrosa, entered the ditch, vaulted over a field approach and landed nearby. Authorities say Tranquilino was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

He died at the scene. No one else was involved.