Sartell Working on Concert Series [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzhum made his monthly appearance on WJON Wednesday. Sartell is working with Liberty Savings Bank on a possible outdoor concert series at the Sartell Community Center near Lake Francis. Other projects and changes happening in Sartell include the ground breaking of their new Public Safety facility for police and fire, work at Watab Park, Anytime Fitness moving in and the possibility of a food and beverage tax. Listen to the conversation below.

