Sartell Changing Park & Rec Model

The City of Sartell is combining their Park and Rec offerings with the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city and school district have worked together on offerings before but this merging of Park & Rec offerings will be more efficient both both parties. Fitzthum says they have a joint agreement will continue to be built out in 2022 and will live and full scale in 2023. It will managed by a joint partnership board that will be made up by a 2 school board members, 2 city council members and 3 members from the public. He says the efficiencies gained include field prep and need for amenities in the future. Fitzthum says he expects a good return on investment with this partnership.

The City of Sartell has approved their preliminary 2022 budget and Ryan Fitzthum says he is proud to say they have a 0% budget increase. He says Sartell has a strong history of keeping the tax rate flat. Fitzthum they can continue to do this because they are seeing a 6% valuation increase in the properties in Sartell and the efficiencies they are seeing from their staff.

The new preliminary census numbers have revealed that Sartell's population has grown to more than 19,000 people. Fitzthum says with this growth trend he expects the city to surpass 20,000 people within a few years.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joins me on WJON the last Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.