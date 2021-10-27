Sartell Mayor Pushing For More Restaurants, Hotels

Sartell has become a destination spot for sports tournaments. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city brings people to the community for tournaments often but many people leave for surrounding communities to stay in hotels and eat at restaurants. Fitzthum would like to keep more of these people spending money in Sartell. He says they are looking at how they can attract new restaurants and hotels. Fitzthum says St. Joseph has amazing food options but says he thinks there is room for Sartell to add more.

Get our free mobile app

Fitzthum says there has been interest in adding hotels to Sartell over the past several years. He believes they have the traffic flow along Highway 15 but says they need to demonstrate that people are choosing Sartell as their destination and would like to stay there. Fitzthum says ultimately it's up to the private sector to determine whether they will locate in Sartell.

Sartell officials are looking to bring a food and beverage tax option before the voters. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a resolution to call a special election on a 1.5% sales tax on food and beverages sold by restaurants. Learn more about this here.

Listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum below.