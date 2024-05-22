Sartell Woman Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
RANDALL (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near Randall.
Forty-eight-year-old Ellen Knopik was driving east when she struck a deer.
Get our free mobile app
She was brought to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- Three Weeks to DWOS: Quiet Oaks Needs Your Donations
- Gas Prices Expected to Continue to Fall Heading Into Summer
- Climate Prediction Center Releases Summer Outlook for Minnesota
- Renovations Nearly Complete At St. Cloud Country Club
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.