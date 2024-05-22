Sartell Woman Hurt in Crash in Morrison County

RANDALL (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near Randall.

Forty-eight-year-old Ellen Knopik was driving east when she struck a deer.

She was brought to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

