Sartell Welcomes New Community Development Director

SARTELL -- There is another new face working for the city of Sartell.

Scott Saehr is one week into his new position as Community Development Director and Assistant City Administrator.

He says his background in business and interest in community relationships led him to applying for the position.

I'm a people person and I feed off the energy when working with others and building relationships. That's the biggest thing for me, getting to know people within the community and growing that network and knowledge from others.

Saehr says while he's still in a transition period, he's excited to work with the staff and continuing to build on Sartell's goals and aspirations.

He says besides working with Sartell business, he's looking to tap into the many resources throughout the surrounding communities

Taking my past experience and trying to finding new ways to think outside the box and implement ways to grow and create that positive change within the community.

He says growing the area known as the Medical park remains a high priority for Sartell.

Saehr takes over for the firm Sourcewell, who the city hired following former Community Development Director Anita Archambeau's resignation back in July.

This is the second major staff hire for Sartell in the past month. Anna Gruber began her role as City Administrator in April.