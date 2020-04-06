New Sartell City Administrator Ready for Expanded Role

SARTELL -- There's a passing of the torch in Sartell.

Anna Gruber begins her first day as Sartell's City Administrator. She's replacing Mary Degiovanni who is retiring this summer.

She says Sartell has some strong leadership in place and is looking forward to working with them in a new role.

I think the city was thinking it was a natural fit, and for me it absolutely was. I'm a resident here and have been actively involved with the city as a volunteer and consultant too.

Gruber says her time with Sourcewell gave her a lot of insight into what residents are asking for, which she hopes will be helpful in continuing to grow and shape Sartell's future.

She says she has some big shoes to fill, but is looking forward to the challenge.

With Mary walking out the door, I need to gather as much of Sartell's history and knowledge as I can from her. I know she will be a great resource even after she retires, but I know I have big shoes to fill. There's a long history of strong leadership here in Sartell.

Gruber says Degiovanni plans to work with her during this time of transition. She says she's excited for the opportunity to impact the community she lives in.

Gruber is a 15-year resident of Sartell and previously served as a consultant to the city through Sourcewell. Before working at Sourcewell, she served as city administrator in Pierz.

