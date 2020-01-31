Sartell-St. Stephen Kicks Off One District, One Book Campaign

Catherine Yeulet (Thinkstock)

SARTELL -- Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district kicked off the annual One District, One Book campaign Friday morning.

The featured book this year will be Stuart Little by E.B. White. Copies of the book were provided to each Kindergarten through 4th Grade students at Oak Ridge and Pine Meadow Elementary schools.

Each day students will be following the adventures of Stuart Little through activities, building-wide trivia and a few surprises along the way.

The campaign is the kickoff to February's 'I Love to Read Month.'

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: i love to read month, One District One Book, Sartell
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top