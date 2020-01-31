Sartell-St. Stephen Kicks Off One District, One Book Campaign

SARTELL -- Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district kicked off the annual One District, One Book campaign Friday morning.

The featured book this year will be Stuart Little by E.B. White. Copies of the book were provided to each Kindergarten through 4th Grade students at Oak Ridge and Pine Meadow Elementary schools.

Each day students will be following the adventures of Stuart Little through activities, building-wide trivia and a few surprises along the way.

The campaign is the kickoff to February's 'I Love to Read Month.'

