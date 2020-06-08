SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District and the city are considering amending their Development Agreement for some engineering services.

During Monday's meeting, the city council will look to approve amending the agreement to pay for a walking trail along Pinecone Road from 27th Street North to the High School Entrance. It would also include installing a permanent concrete center median along 5th Street South by Pine Meadow Elementary.

Sartell Superintendent Jeff Schweibert says the original agreement had the district installing the walking trail, with the city paying $130,000 to light it. He says the amended agreement will flip the responsibilities, including with the city installing the concrete median to replace the temporary barriers placed there this winter.

The financial impact would remain the same for the city and be paid for through the city's street fund. The council could also approve completing the trail to run all the way to 35th Street North, which would cost an additional $105,000 and also come from the city's street fund.

Schweibert says if approved by the city council, the agreement will come before the school bored for approval during their meeting next week.