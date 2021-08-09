Sartell Reaches Long-Term Agreement With GRRL For Library Lockers

SARTELL -- Sartell officials have approved a new long-term agreement with the Great River Regional Library.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved a contract extension that would keep the library locker system at the Community Center through December 31st, 2027.

Great River Regional Library Communications and Development Coordinator Breanne Johnson says the locker system has exceeded expectations.

Just through the end of July this year, we've had over 10,000 items checked out through the locker system. It's just something we've seen a lot of success and interest in and really just want to continue it.

The GRRL2GO locker system features 44-lockers, a payment kiosk and book drop off to give residents a convenient way to pick up reserved items and drop off returns.

As part of the agreement, Great River Regional Library will continue to offer two day per week delivery, four day per week pick up, and provide a full selection of library materials.

Great River Regional Library will also contributed $7,300 towards the system, with the remaining $18,500 covered annually by the city, which is currently budgeted for.

With the city's approval of the agreement, the contract will now be brought before the GRRL Board for their final approval at their next meeting in September.

The locker system was originally a three year pilot program which launched back in 2017.

Last year, Sartell and Great River Regional Library agreed to a one-year extension due to COVID which is set to expire at the end of this year.