Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic

SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?

The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility.

Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a booster to verify the seat belt fits correctly.

The event is free but you're asked to call 320-251-7393 to schedule an appointment. Each appointment takes about 30 minutes.

The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.