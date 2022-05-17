Sartell Police, Community Education to Host Bike Rodeo

SARTELL -- Want your kids to learn how to be safe while riding their bike this summer?

The Sartell Police Department and Sartell-St. Stephen Community Education are partnering to put on a Bike Rodeo event.

Bring your family and bikes down to the Sartell Community Center Wednesday for an afternoon of bike activities, helmet fitting, games, and fun!

The Sartell Lions Club will be providing food during the event.

The Sartell Bike Rodeo runs from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.