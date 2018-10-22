Sartell Officials To Consider Next Step In Public Safety Facility

SARTELL -- A key step towards building a new Sartell police and fire station may soon get the green light.

The council will look to approve design plans for the facility and authorize going out for bids during Monday's city council meeting.

Police Chief Jim Hughes says the new facility will provide additional storage space, training rooms, and have enough land for future expansions.

One of our current storage areas is our firearms cleaning, evidence processing and things like that. We are pretty happy to finally be getting some space where a section will be designated for something specific instead of throwing it together in one room.

Hughes says the designs will also add key features like designated exchange areas under surveillance for people to meet and complete their online sale transactions, as well as a safe room.

That safe room will be accessible to the public through the main entrance. Often times we have victims of domestic violence seeking refuge or trying to hid from the perpetrator. This is a secure place where they can lock the door, notify dispatch and an officer will be sent.

The estimated cost for the 45,000 square-foot facility is roughly $13-million, which the council approved back in May. If approved the council could have final bids brought back by December and construction beginning this spring.

The new Public Safety Facility will be just north of the Heritage Drive roundabout along Pinecone Road, just south of Walgreens.